Logitech (LOGI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Logitech (LOGI) closed at $73.89, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 3.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.9%.

LOGI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $841.06 million, up 16.86% from the year-ago period.

LOGI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $3.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.28% and +12.92%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LOGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note LOGI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.91, so we one might conclude that LOGI is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

