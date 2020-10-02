Logitech (LOGI) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Logitech (LOGI) closed at $77.78, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 11.49% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $841.06 million, up 16.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $3.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.28% and +12.92%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note LOGI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.63.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

