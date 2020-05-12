Logitech (LOGI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Logitech International LOGI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both bottom and top lines surpassed estimates.



Non-GAAP earnings came in at 42 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s 38 cents.



Net sales of $709 million surpassed the consensus mark of $661 million and rose 14% year over year in dollars and 15% at constant currency.



The year-over-year increase stemmed from strong growth across all business segments. Bracken Darrell, president and CEO, Logitech, noted, "Video conferencing, working remotely, creating and streaming content, and gaming are long-term secular trends driving our business. The pandemic hasn’t changed these trends: it has accelerated them."

Segmental Details



Logitech’s Gaming segment’s sales grew 8% year over year to $148.9 million. Video Collaboration sales witnessed a 60% rally to $110.7 million.



However, Mobile Speakers’ sales fell 7% to $21.2 million.



Audio & Wearables segment sales remained flat year over year at $65 million. Smart Home segment sales fell 28% year over year to $8.3 million.



Logitech’s Creativity and Productivity business comprises four sub-business lines — Keyboards and Combos, Pointing Devices, PC Webcams, and Tablet and Other Accessories. Revenues from Pointing Devices, and Keyboards and Combos grew 3% and 12% year over year, respectively. Moreover, revenues from PC Webcams, and Tablet and Other Accessories surged 32% and 36%, respectively.



The Other segment declined 59% to $94 million in the quarter.



Margins & Operating Metrics



Non-GAAP gross profit rose 19% year over year to $282.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 180 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 39.8%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 17.6% to $203.5 million.



Non-GAAP operating income climbed 23% to $79 million. Operating margin of 11.1% expanded 80 bps.



Liquidity



As of Mar 31, 2020, Logitech’s cash and cash equivalents were $715.6 million compared with $656.05 million in the previous quarter.



Additionally, the company generated operating cash flow of $100.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $181.12 million in the prior quarter.



Fiscal 2020 Highlights



Revenues for the year grew 7% in dollars and 9% at constant currency to $2.98 billion. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.15 grew 7% year over year.



Cash flow from operations was $425 million, up from $305 million a year ago.



Guidance



Logitech provided a view for fiscal 2021. The company expects non-GAAP operating income of $380-$400 million.



Revenue growth is anticipated in the mid-single-digit range at constant currency.



