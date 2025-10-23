Logitech (LOGI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech (LOGI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.17 billion, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Logitech metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Pointing Devices' will likely reach $201.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Keyboards & Combos' reaching $216.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Webcams' should arrive at $88.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Headsets' will reach $48.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Video Collaboration' to reach $172.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Gaming' at $321.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Other' to come in at $32.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Tablet Accessories' will reach $92.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Logitech shares have witnessed a change of +0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOGI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

