Logitech (LOGI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Logitech (LOGI) closed at $123.29, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had lost 1.06% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LOGI is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 45.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion, which would represent changes of -29.6% and +1.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, LOGI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.67.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

