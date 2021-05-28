Logitech (LOGI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed the most recent trading day at $123.10, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 11.78% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LOGI is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 45.2% from the year-ago period.

LOGI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.6% and +1.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.55% higher. LOGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, LOGI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.62, which means LOGI is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

