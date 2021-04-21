Logitech (LOGI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Logitech (LOGI) closed at $113.98, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 9.1% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

LOGI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LOGI to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 128.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.16 billion, up 63.02% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LOGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LOGI has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.09 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means LOGI is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

