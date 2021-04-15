Logitech (LOGI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed at $111.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 7.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LOGI to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 128.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.16 billion, up 63.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LOGI currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LOGI has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.01 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.76, so we one might conclude that LOGI is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

