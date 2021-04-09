Logitech (LOGI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed at $109.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 10.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.54% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LOGI to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 128.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion, up 63.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LOGI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, LOGI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.94, so we one might conclude that LOGI is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

