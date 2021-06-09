Logitech (LOGI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed the most recent trading day at $138.70, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 29.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LOGI is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 45.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion, which would represent changes of -29.6% and +1.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, LOGI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

