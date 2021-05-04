Logitech (LOGI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed at $111.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

In that report, analysts expect LOGI to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 45.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $5.21 billion, which would represent changes of -30.69% and -0.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LOGI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LOGI has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.52, so we one might conclude that LOGI is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOGI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.