Logitech (LOGI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed at $103.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had lost 4.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 128.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.16 billion, up 63.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $4.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +175.35% and +63.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. LOGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LOGI has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.39 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.39.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

