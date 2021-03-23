Logitech (LOGI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Logitech (LOGI) closed at $105.76, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had lost 7.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LOGI is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 128.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.16 billion, up 63.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $4.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +175.35% and +63.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. LOGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note LOGI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.66. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.66.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOGI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.