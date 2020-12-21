Logitech (LOGI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed the most recent trading day at $95.14, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 13.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LOGI to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, up 35.91% from the year-ago period.

LOGI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +91.63% and +39.77%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LOGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, LOGI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.45, so we one might conclude that LOGI is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

