Logitech (LOGI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed at $126.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 17.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 29.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 45.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion, which would represent changes of -29.6% and +1.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LOGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LOGI has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.74, so we one might conclude that LOGI is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

