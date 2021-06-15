Logitech (LOGI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed the most recent trading day at $128.56, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 21.92% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 29.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 45.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.6% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LOGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LOGI has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.56 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.25.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

