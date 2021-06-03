Logitech (LOGI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed at $130.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 16.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LOGI is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 45.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.6% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LOGI is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, LOGI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.67, which means LOGI is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.