Logitech (LOGI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed the most recent trading day at $84.28, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Logitech as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Logitech to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, down 9.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion, which would represent changes of -30.53% and +1.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Logitech. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Logitech is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Logitech is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.44.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

