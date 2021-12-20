Logitech (LOGI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed at $81.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 2.13% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Logitech will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Logitech is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, down 9.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.53% and +1.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Logitech should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Logitech is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Logitech currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.35, so we one might conclude that Logitech is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

