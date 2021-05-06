Logitech (LOGI) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Logitech (LOGI) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LOGI recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

LOGI has rallied 6.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests LOGI could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LOGI's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting LOGI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.