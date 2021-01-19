Logitech (LOGI) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY21 Outlook

Logitech International LOGI reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both bottom and top lines surpassed estimates. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.45 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whopping 126.9%. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 84 cents per share.

Net sales of $1.67 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $1.23 billion, and surged 85% year over year in dollars and 80% at constant currency.

Logitech has been benefiting from increased demand for its Video Collaboration tools, mainly driven by the rising work-from-home and learn-from-home trends. Also, the PC peripheral market is witnessing strong traction, which is aiding top-line growth. Additionally, demand for gaming products has shot up on the growing popularity of online video games and eSports amid the pandemic-led stay-at-home environment.

Logitech International S.A. Price and Consensus

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

Segmental Details

Logitech’s Gaming segment sales soared 78% year over year to $436.4 million. Video Collaboration sales skyrocketed 218% year on year to $292.5 million. The Audio & Wearables segment sales jumped 87% year over year to $153 million.

Revenues from Pointing Devices increased 38% year over year to $213.6 million. Keyboards & Combos sales grew 40% to $218.3 million. Revenues from PC Webcams were up a whopping 309% to $131.7 million, while Tablet and Other Accessories sales surged 342% to $138.1 million.

However, Mobile Speakers’ sales fell 22% to $72.6 million. The Smart Home segment sales declined 33% year over year to $10.6 million. The Other segment revenues came in at $0.61 million during the fiscal third quarter.

Margins & Operating Metrics

Non-GAAP gross profit jumped more than two folds to $754.2 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $339.6 million. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 760 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 45.2%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses flared up 47.8% to $277.9 million. Nonetheless, as a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to 16.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 20.8%.

Non-GAAP operating income soared more than three-fold to $476.3 million from the $151.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin advanced 11.8 percentage points to 28.6%.

Liquidity

As of Dec 31, 2020, Logitech’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.39 billion compared with the $917.2 million recorded in the previous quarter.

Additionally, the company generated operating cash flow of $529.9 million during the fiscal third quarter. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the company generated $928.4 million.

Guidance

Logitech has raised its view for fiscal 2021. The company now expects non-GAAP operating income of $1.05 billion compared with the previously-guided range of $700-$725 million.

Revenues in the fiscal year are now anticipated to be up 57-60% year on year at constant currency, instead of the earlier forecast of a 35-40% increase.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include CEVA, Inc. CEVA, Micron MU and NetApp NTAP, all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for CEVA, Micron and NetApp is currently pegged at 20%, 12.7% and 11.9%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



CEVA, Inc. (CEVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.