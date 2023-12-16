Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 73.34

The average one-year price target for Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) has been revised to 73.34 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 68.18 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.59 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.45% from the latest reported closing price of 81.90 / share.

Logitech International Maintains 1.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGN is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.41% to 69,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 5,999K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,257K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 73.38% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 5,165K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,510K shares, representing a decrease of 45.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 69.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,384K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,384K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 4,273K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares, representing an increase of 34.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 73.17% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,851K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 3.09% over the last quarter.

