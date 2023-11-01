Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) Price Target Increased by 6.31% to 68.34

The average one-year price target for Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) has been revised to 68.34 / share. This is an increase of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 64.28 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.47 to a high of 81.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.97% from the latest reported closing price of 71.16 / share.

Logitech International Maintains 1.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGN is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 62,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 6,257K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,436K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 317.70% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 5,165K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,510K shares, representing a decrease of 45.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 69.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,384K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,458K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 6.35% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,851K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,005K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 64.87% over the last quarter.

