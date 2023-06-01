Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) Price Target Decreased by 6.71% to 52.49

The average one-year price target for Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) has been revised to 52.49 / share. This is an decrease of 6.71% from the prior estimate of 56.27 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.72 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.06% from the latest reported closing price of 58.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGN is 0.17%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 62,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vontobel Holding holds 7,891K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares, representing an increase of 51.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 64.92% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 6,436K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,555K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 79.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,458K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares, representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 21.00% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,854K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,041K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 59.92% over the last quarter.

