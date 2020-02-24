Logitech International (LOGI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.59, changing hands as low as $39.71 per share. Logitech International SA shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOGI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.70 per share, with $48.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.60.

