Logitech International (LOGI) Price Target Increased by 9.79% to 85.06

The average one-year price target for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been revised to 85.06 / share. This is an increase of 9.79% from the prior estimate of 77.47 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.15 to a high of 109.59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.59% from the latest reported closing price of 94.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGI is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.41% to 69,716K shares. The put/call ratio of LOGI is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 5,999K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,257K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 73.38% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 5,165K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,510K shares, representing a decrease of 45.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 69.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,384K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,384K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 4,273K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares, representing an increase of 34.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 73.17% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,851K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Logitech International Background Information

Logitech International S.A. is a Swiss-American multinational manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California.

