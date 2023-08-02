Logitech International (LOGI) Price Target Increased by 18.53% to 68.06

The average one-year price target for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been revised to 68.06 / share. This is an increase of 18.53% from the prior estimate of 57.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.65 to a high of 82.94 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.90% from the latest reported closing price of 69.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGI is 0.17%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.53% to 61,531K shares. The put/call ratio of LOGI is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vontobel Holding holds 7,510K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,891K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 6,436K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,555K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 79.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,458K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares, representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 21.00% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,854K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,041K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 59.92% over the last quarter.

Logitech International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Logitech International S.A. is a Swiss-American multinational manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.