News & Insights

Markets
LOGI

Logitech International Falls After CEO Change, Analysts' Downgrade

June 14, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) are falling more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade after announcing the departure of Bracken Darrel as CEO yesterday. The company also named Guy Gecht as interim CEO. Following the leadership change, Citi downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy.

Currently, shares of the computer hardware manufacturer are at $56.11, down 12.14 percent from the previous close of $63.90 on a volume of 1,967,431.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOGI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.