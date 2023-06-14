Logitech International Falls After CEO Change, Analysts' Downgrade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) are falling more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade after announcing the departure of Bracken Darrel as CEO yesterday. The company also named Guy Gecht as interim CEO. Following the leadership change, Citi downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy.

Currently, shares of the computer hardware manufacturer are at $56.11, down 12.14 percent from the previous close of $63.90 on a volume of 1,967,431.

