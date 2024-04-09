News & Insights

Logitech G Unveils PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard - Quick Facts

April 09, 2024 — 03:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (LOGI), announced the Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard featuring KEYCONTROL technology. KEYCONTROL grants players significantly more customization options by allowing them to assign up to 15 functions per key and tailor their keyboard to their style. The PRO X 60 also features Logitech G's LIGHTSPEED wireless technology.

The PRO X 60 is available with GX Optical switches in both tactile and linear configurations. The PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Keyboard is available for pre-order now for $179.

