Logitech end-Sept operating income rises 4.5% y/y

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swiss computer accessory maker Logitech International SA LOGN.S reported a 4.5% increase in operating income for its latest quarter, the computer keyboard and gaming accessories maker said on Tuesday.

Non-GAAP operating income increased to $89 million in the three months to the end of September, from $85 million a year earlier, the Swiss-U.S. company said.

Sales rose 4% to $720 million, boosted by the performance of fast keyboards, mice and headsets that Logitech makes for players of online games like Fortnite and League of Legends.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Rebekah.Mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +918067490340;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.