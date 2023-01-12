Logitech cuts sales outlook after Q3 miss; shares seen sinking

Adds quotes, details

ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S on Thursday reported lower earnings and sales between October and December and cut its sales outlook, citing a difficult economic backdrop and supply chain uncertainties linked to China's COVID-19 outbreak.

Julius Baer pre-market indications showed the company's shares down 16.6% in Zurich.

The Swiss-American maker of keyboards, mice and headsets said preliminary third quarter GAAP operating income fell around 35% year on year to between $171 million and $176 million. Sales were down 22% to between $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion.

Logitech said it now expected year to March sales to fall between 13% and 15% on a constant currency basis, compared with an earlier outlook for a drop of 4 to 8%.

CEO Bracken Darrell said the weaker-than-expected results reflected "challenging macroeconomic conditions including a slowdown in sales to enterprise customers in the quarter."

The company was cutting its outlook based on the results and on "uncertainty in supply availability related to the current COVID outbreak in China."

Last year, COVID restrictions drove Logitech to its highest ever second-quarter sales on the back of strong demand for home office products and computer gaming devices.

But this year it has faced a slowdown as many lockdowns have been lifted while consumers have become more downbeat and components and transport costs have risen, eating into profit margins.

(Reporting by Noele Illien and John Stonestreet; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Noele Illien)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.