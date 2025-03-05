Logitech Confirms FY25 Outlook, Plans To Buy Back $2 Bln Of Shares Over Next Three Years

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) confirmed its financial outlook for fiscal year 2025 and provided its outlook for fiscal year 2026. The company plans to target share buybacks of $2 billion over the next three years, with the board approving a $600 million increase to the current program effective end of March 2025.

Logitech still expects net sales for fiscal year 2025 to be between $4.54 billion and $4.57 billion, representing year-over-year sales growth of 5.4% and 6.4% in US dollars, and 6.2% to 7.1% in constant currency. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $4.58 billion for fiscal year 2025. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP operating income at between $755 million and $770 million.

Logitech announced its outlook for fiscal year 2026, with net sales between $4.53 billion and $4.71 billion, representing year-over-year sales growth of -1% to 3% in US dollars, and 1% to 5% in constant currency, and non-GAAP operating income between $720 million and $780 million. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $4.78 billion for fiscal year 2026.

Logitech announced an updated long-term model that targets net sales growth of between 7% and 10%, non-GAAP gross margin of 40% and above, and non-GAAP operating margin of between 15% and 18%.

