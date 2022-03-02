Logitech Confirms FY22, Long-Term Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) confirmed its recently increased current fiscal year 2022 outlook of between 2 and 5 percent sales growth in constant currency, and between $850 million and $900 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company projects Sales growth in constant currency is to be in the mid single digits, and non-GAAP operating income of $900 million and $950 million.

Logitech reaffirmed its long-term business model. It expects sales growth in constant currency to be from 8 to 10 percent. The expected long-term non-GAAP gross margin target is maintained at between 39 and 44 percent. The expected long-term non-GAAP operating margin target is maintained at between 14 and 17 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.