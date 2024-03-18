News & Insights

Markets
LOGI

Logitech CFO Charles Boynton To Leave; Backs Annual Sales Outlook

March 18, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Logitech International SA (LOGI), a Swiss computer peripherals and software provider, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Charles 'Chuck' Boynton, will step down to pursue other opportunities.

He will remain with the company as CFO through mid-May to ensure a smooth transition.

Logitech said that it will announce his successor at a later date.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance.

For the full year, the company still expects adjusted operating income of $610 million to $660 million, on sales of $4.2 billion to $4.25 billion.

Fourteen analysts on average expect Logitech to report revenue of $4.25 billion for the full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.