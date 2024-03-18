Logitech CFO Charles Boynton To Leave; Backs Annual Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Logitech International SA (LOGI), a Swiss computer peripherals and software provider, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Charles 'Chuck' Boynton, will step down to pursue other opportunities.

He will remain with the company as CFO through mid-May to ensure a smooth transition.

Logitech said that it will announce his successor at a later date.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance.

For the full year, the company still expects adjusted operating income of $610 million to $660 million, on sales of $4.2 billion to $4.25 billion.

Fourteen analysts on average expect Logitech to report revenue of $4.25 billion for the full year.

