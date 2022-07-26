Logitech CEO sees semiconductor chip shortage over by end of 2022

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S is seeing the impact of the global semiconductor chip shortage moderating, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Tuesday, saying he expects problems to be overcome by the end of the year.

"We are not over it, but the symptoms are getting milder," Darrell told Reuters after the computer peripherals maker reported its first-quarter earnings.

"We will be free and clear in the third quarter, or in the worst case, the fourth quarter," he said, referring to Logitech's two reporting periods that end in December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.