US Markets
LOGN

Logitech CEO sees business customer slowdown as only temporary

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2023 — 07:57 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S expects the downturn in spending by business customers on its keyboards, video conferencing devices and other computer hardware to be temporary due to the current economic slowdown, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said.

"This is temporary and will eventually come back," Darrell told Reuters on Tuesday after the computer peripherals maker reported lower third quarter sales and operating income as customers became more cautious.

"I can't say when, but growth will continue. Every country has adopted the idea of hybrid work, and we are the hybrid work company," he added, referring to companies where staff split their time between home and the office.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.