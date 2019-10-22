US Markets

Logitech CEO says gaming business not reliant on Fortnite

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Logitech International said its gaming business had not run out of steam despite seeing its sales of its peripherals for gamers increasing by only 2% during its latest quarter, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Tuesday.

The U.S.-Swiss company was now lapping tough comparisons with last year when the success of the Fortnite game led to a surge in sales of gaming headphones by fans of the multi-player shoot-em up, Darrell told Reuters.

"There are so many games that are popular, we are a little less dependent on a single one," Darrell told Reuters. "Interest in gaming continues to grow, it's a truly global phenomenon."

