Logitech CEO says expanded buyback no block to big acquisitions

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Logitech's LOGN.S expanded share buyback will not hinder the tech company's ability to make big acquisitions, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Thursday.

"We have plenty of financial capacity to do small, medium or large acquisitions," Darrell told Reuters after the computer peripherals maker quadrupled the size of its buyback to $1 billion while posting record annual results.

"We have done things as small as $1.5 million, but we have the capacity to do a multi-billion-dollar acquisition if we found the right thing," he added.

