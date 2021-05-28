US Markets
Logitech CEO says chip shortage could last for up to a year - paper

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The global shortage of semiconductor chips could last three to six months, Logitech Chief Executive Bracken Darrell told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, with some industries facing shortages of up to a year.

"Like others we have felt the shortages, but we have been able to cushion them well," Darrell said in an article published on Friday. "It takes time to ramp up production but in the meantime, prices have also adjusted."

The computer peripheral maker has used new suppliers for some parts, Darrell said, as in some cases its main suppliers did not have enough capacity.

