News & Insights

Markets
LOGI

Logitech Approves New $1 Bln Share Buyback Plan

June 21, 2023 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) Wednesday announced that the company's board of directors has approved a new, three-year share buyback program, which will allow the company to use up to $1 billion to repurchase its shares.

The 2023 share buyback program is expected to begin in July 2023, following approval from the Swiss Takeover Board and upon the expiry of the company's 2020 share buyback program.

Last month, Logitech's board of directors also approved a proposal for a Fiscal Year 2023 cash dividend, which, if approved by shareholders at the company's upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting, would be an increase of approximately CHF 0.10 to CHF 1.06 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOGI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.