Logitech Approves New $1 Bln Share Buyback Plan

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) Wednesday announced that the company's board of directors has approved a new, three-year share buyback program, which will allow the company to use up to $1 billion to repurchase its shares.

The 2023 share buyback program is expected to begin in July 2023, following approval from the Swiss Takeover Board and upon the expiry of the company's 2020 share buyback program.

Last month, Logitech's board of directors also approved a proposal for a Fiscal Year 2023 cash dividend, which, if approved by shareholders at the company's upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting, would be an increase of approximately CHF 0.10 to CHF 1.06 per share.

