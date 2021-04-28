US Markets
Logitech annual sales top forecast on work-from-home boost

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Logitech International reported better-than-expected full-year sales on Thursday as the computer peripherals maker benefited from the work-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 28 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S reported better-than-expected full-year sales on Thursday as the computer peripherals maker benefited from the work-from-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maker of computer keyboards, mice and headsets reported full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the year to March 31, increasing by 74% in constant currencies, better than the 63% increase forecast by the company in February.

During its fourth quarter, sales rose 116.6% to $1.54 billion.

The Swiss-U.S. company reported non-GAAP operating income of $1.27 billion, beating the $1.1 billion forecast it gave at its investor day in February. During the fourth quarter, non-GAAP operating income rose 311.6% to $325.1 million.

Logitech raised its earnings guidance four times during the 2021 financial year amid a surge in sales of its products which help people work from home, with peripherals for esports and PC games also seeing a rise.

For 2022, Logitech expects constant currency sales to be flat, plus or minus 5%, confirming its previous outlook.

For the year to the end of March 2022, it raised its forecast for non-GAAP operating income to $800 million to $850 million from previous estimate of $750 million to $800 million

