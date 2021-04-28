US Markets
Logitech annual sales top forecast on work-from-home boost

Logitech International reported full-year sales on Thursday that exceeded its raised guidance as the computer peripherals maker benefited from the home working boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

April 28 (Reuters) - Logitech International LOGN.S reported full-year sales on Thursday that exceeded its raised guidance as the computer peripherals maker benefited from the home working boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of computer keyboards, mice and headsets reported full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the year to March 31, increasing by 74% in constant currencies, better than the 63% constant currency increase forecast by the company in February.

