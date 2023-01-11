LOGN

Logitech announces preliminary third quarter fiscal year 2023 results

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 11, 2023 — 09:05 pm EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Logitech LOGN.S announced on Thursday that its preliminary net sales for the third quarter are between $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion, down 22% compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

The computer peripherals company said its preliminary third quarter GAAP operating income is between $171 million and $176 million, down just under 35%.

Logitech adjusted its 2023 fiscal year outlook to between -15% and -13% sales growth, and between $550 million and $600 million in non-GAAP operating income.

The company had previously provided an outlook of between -8% and -4% sales growth, and between $650 million and $750 million in non-GAAP operating income.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.