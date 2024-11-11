Logitech announces expanded availability of refurbished devices

Logitech (LOGI) announced the expanded availability of refurbished devices. A full range of products for work and play, including mice, keyboards, tablet accessories, Logitech G gaming gear and Bluetooth speakers, are now available on the Logitech eBay Refurbished brand store in the U.S. and Logitech websites across North America and Europe.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LOGI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.