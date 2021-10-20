US Markets
GOOGL

Logistics tech firm Flock Freight turns unicorn after SoftBank-led funding

Publisher
Reuters
Published

U.S. logistics technology firm Flock Freight said on Wednesday it had reached a valuation of more than $1 billion, after raising $215 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. logistics technology firm Flock Freight said on Wednesday it had reached a valuation of more than $1 billion, after raising $215 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

New and existing investors including Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, Eden Global Partners, SignalFire and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O GV also participated in the funding round, the company said.

Flock Freight, founded in 2015 by Chief Executive Officer Oren Zaslansky, helps freight carriers fill up trucks with goods from different companies, removing the need for terminals.

The company said it would use the latest infusion of funds to invest in its truckload technology, and expand existing operations and hire more employees.

Flock Fright plans to open a new office in Chicago later this year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular