Logistics property firm CTP says it will seek Amsterdam listing

AMSTERDAM, March 4 (Reuters) - CTP BV, an owner and operator of logistics parks, said on Thursday it intends to seek a share issue and listing on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam.

The company said in a statement it would seek to raise 800 million - 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in an offering of shares to institutional investors, with the proceeds going to fund debt repayment and property acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8294 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)

