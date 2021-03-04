Logistics property firm CTP says it will seek Amsterdam listing

Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
CTP BV, an owner and operator of logistics parks, said on Thursday it intends to seek a share issue and listing on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam.

The company said in a statement it would seek to raise 800 million - 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in an offering of shares to institutional investors, with the proceeds going to fund debt repayment and property acquisitions.

