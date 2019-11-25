Logistics group Wincanton drops out of race for Eddie Stobart

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Logistics company Wincanton Plc WIN.L said on Monday its board had decided to not pursue a buyout offer for Eddie Stobart Logistics ESLE.L, citing concerns about the target's financial performance and liquidity.

Last month, Wincanton had said it was considering a possible offer for Eddie Stobart Logistics and said it was performing due diligence on the company and its assets.

DBAY Advisors, a major shareholder in Eddie Stobart, earlier this month proposed to buy a controlling stake in the group.

Wincanton Chairman Martin Read said: "Wincanton will continue to explore acquisition opportunities to complement its organic growth but we owe it to our shareholders and other stakeholders not to take disproportionate risks."

Wincanton also said it was yet to receive full disclosure of information to complete its due diligence exercise, and said: "There is still no visibility on when Eddie Stobart's auditor's review may be complete."

Eddie Stobart, know for its green and red trucks, has had turbulent year, with the departure of Chief Executive Officer Alex Laffey and suspension in trading of its stock in August after a financial review delayed half-year results.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Jane Merriman)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.