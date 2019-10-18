Logistics firm Wincanton plans possible offer for peer Eddie Stobart

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wincanton Plc WIN.L said on Friday it was mulling a possible offer for Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc ESLE.L and said it was performing due diligence on the company and its assets.

No proposal has been put forth by Wincanton to Eddie Stobart, the companies said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.