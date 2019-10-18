Logistics firm Wincanton plans possible offer for peer Eddie Stobart

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Wincanton Plc said on Friday it was mulling a possible offer for Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc and said it was performing due diligence on the company and its assets.

No proposal has been put forth by Wincanton to Eddie Stobart, the companies said.

