Logistics firm Flexport valued at $8 bln after latest funding round

Manya Saini Reuters
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Flexport said on Monday it had raised $935 million in fresh capital in a funding round led by venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners, valuing the logistics firm at more than $8 billion.

