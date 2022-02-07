Logistics firm Flexport valued at $8 bln after latest funding round

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Flexport said on Monday it had raised $935 million in fresh capital in a funding round led by venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners, valuing the logistics firm at more than $8 billion.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

