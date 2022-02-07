Logistics firm Flexport valued at $8 bln after funding led by Andreessen, MSD

Adds background on company, details on funding

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Flexport said on Monday it had raised fresh capital in a funding round led by venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners, valuing the logistics firm at more than $8 billion.

The San Francisco-headquartered company raised $935 million in the late-stage funding round, which saw participation from SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify Inc SHOP.K, DST Global and Founders Fund.

Flexport said it would use the funds to accelerate development of its technology platform for global logistics.

Companies such as Flexport, which enables buyers, sellers and their logistics partners to ship, store and trade goods, have nabbed massive valuations as the world grapples with supply chain constraints.

"Global trade is facing historic challenges, which demand innovative approaches that address both the current difficulties and more systemic issues," said David George, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, adding that the company is positioned to make an impact on the "multi-trillion dollar industry."

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Mehnaz Yasminin Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.